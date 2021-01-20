Michelle Obama Steals the Sartorial Spotlight in Sergio Hudson at the Presidential Inauguration

Leave it to the former First Lady Michelle Obama to steal the sartorial spotlight in Washington. On Wednesday, she arrived to the Inauguration in a plum-colored coat and jumpsuit cinched with a gold belt by Black designer Sergio Hudson.

To be fair, there were several style stars who appeared at the United States Capitol to witness the historic swearing in of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris — Harris and her stepdaughter included in that bunch — but Obama is arguably the one who brought Fashion-with-a-capital-F to the White House, so she'll always be dressed in something to see.

During her tenure, the high-profile sleeveless sheath enthusiast was known for championing American designers of all races, particularly those that were still very early in their careers. Obama's decision to wear Hudson on Wednesday is a continuation of her devotion to emerging talent. Hudson made his debut at New York Fashion week in February 2020, although he established his namesake brand in 2014 and has worked with Obama on looks for her "Becoming" book tour.

Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Obama's voluminous curls were just as good as her power jumpsuit. They spoke of Hollywood glamour and were the perfect finishing touch to an ensemble that's fit for a modern superwoman. We have hairstylist Yene Damtew to thank for the charming coif, which weathered heavy winds and snow, and still managed to look flawless.

