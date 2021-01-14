Great Outfits in Fashion History: Marianne Faithfull and Mick Jagger Swathed in Capes in 1969

Photo: Michael Webb/Keystone/Getty Images

In addition to showcasing two great outfits from one of music's coolest couples of all time, the above photo tells a story. It was apparently a chilly day in London in June of 1969, when Mick Jagger was due in court on charges of cannabis possession. His girlfriend at the time, Marianne Faithfull, dutifully accompanied him and they both decided to bundle up in capes — Faithfull's a tailored cloak style with arm holes [great for smoking (please don't smoke)], Jagger's really looking more like a blanket, covering up what was surely a very chic bell-bottomed pinstriped suit. As they say, the couple that dresses for court together stays together...or doesn't.

Their relationship may have only lasted about four years, but each of them have left indelible marks on fashion. Aesthetically, they were basically the original, romantically-entangled version of Alexa Chung and Harry Styles, and are clearly permanently glued to Hedi Slimane's moodboard. And capes? They, too, are timeless. Shop a few in the gallery below if you want to bundle up like a British rock star this winter.

