MMPR IS HIRING - EDITORIAL ACCOUNT EXECUTIVE AND A VIP ACCOUNT EXECUTIVE

Michele Marie PR is a full-service public relations agency specializing editorial, celebrity/influencer placements and experiential events in the fashion, beauty, wellness and lifestyle industries.

Michele Marie PR is a full-service public relations agency specializing editorial, celebrity/influencer placements and experiential events in the fashion, beauty, wellness and lifestyle industries. MMPR focuses on developing and executing strategically targeted press campaigns to brand clients as leaders in their own particular sect. MMPR is looking for qualified candidates to join our public relations team as an Editorial Account Executive and a VIP Account Executive.

Candidates for Editorial Account Executive must have at least 3+ years of experience and currently securing press placements in print, digital, broadcast and podcast outlets. Strong editor contacts and strong writing skills are a must.

Candidates for VIP Account Executive must have at least 3+ years of experience and currently securing celebrity and influencer placements, and knowledgeable in facilitating gifting and loans. Must have strong contacts with stylists and celebrity teams for gifting.

We are looking for a flexible individual with the skill-set to manage multiple accounts. Knowledge of Microsoft Office (Word, Power Point, Excel). Experience using Cision, Fashion GPS and Mayvien is a plus, but is not required. Well-rounded on social media platforms (Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, etc.)

MMPR offers competitive salaries, Medical, Vision and Dental benefits, Summer Fridays, 3 weeks paid vacations, and paid PTO.

Office is located in Beverly Hills, CA but position can be remote.

Please send resumes to jobs@michelemariepr.com with the subject line: Editorial AE or VIP AE