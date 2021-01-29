MMPR NEW YORK IS HIRING – SHOWROOM COORDINATOR IN NEW YORK, NY

Michele Marie PR is a full-service public relations agency specializing in print, digital and broadcast editorial, celebrity/influencer and event PR in the fashion, beauty, wellness and lifestyle industries.

Requirements:

Knowledge of Microsoft Office (Word, Power Point, Excel)

Experience using Cision, Fashion GPS and Mayvien is a plus, but is not required

Well-rounded on social media platforms (Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, etc.)

Must be detailed oriented, have strong organizational skills to ensure showroom is organized, including maintaining seasonal inventory for a variety of clients and managing incoming and outgoing samples

Assisting Account Executives with pitching, list building, and editor gifting

Eager to work in the very fast-paced fashion industry

MMPR offers competitive salaries, Medical, Vision and Dental benefits, Summer Fridays, 3 weeks paid vacations, and paid PTO.

Please send resumes to JOBS@michelemariepr.com with the subject line: NY Showroom Coordinator.