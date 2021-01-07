Navia Vision is seeking a Production Intern in New York, NY

Navia Vision is looking for a Production Intern to assist with the preparation of photo-shoots and events.

Navia Vision is a full-service boutique production agency with a multidisciplinary team of creatives that handle everything from live events to photo and video productions.

Responsibilities include:

Working with the team on pre-production, on set support, and event day logistics.

Work includes but is not limited to:

o Office Assistance

o Location Sourcing

o Prop Sourcing

o Team Outreach

o Travel Booking

o Scheduling

Requirements:

You love learning and are a problem solver



You have a sense of urgency and are a fast learner



Understanding of Microsoft Office

Must be organized with acute attention to detail

Great attitude and a can-do spirit.



Must have strong communication and timing skills

Should be available minimum of 2 days/week and must be able to get college credit for internship

Must be available for a 3-4 month commitment

Perks: Fun paced work culture, team of mostly female collaborators and creatives, weekly team coffee dates to cute shops in Williamsburg

Dates:

Starting immediately

Ending May 2021

Please send your cover letter and resume to taylor@naviavision.com, subject line Production Internship.