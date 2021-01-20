Sponsored Story

Nialaya Jewelry Is Hiring Full-Time Sales Associates And A Part-Time Sales Associate In Los Angeles

Nialaya Jewelry is an American designer jewelry company founded and headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

We are looking for a talented and hardworking Full-Time Sales Associates and Part-Time Sales Associate to join our dynamic international team at our Los Angeles Flagship Store.

Key responsibilities include but are not limited to:

  • Ability to generate and close store sales to highest potential.
  • Opening and closing store.
  • POS
  • Merchandising
  • Develop selling skills in team members to achieve store goals
  • Provide first-response to difficult associate and/or customer interactions in the Store Manager's absence
  • Ability to provide outstanding customer experience to each and every Nialaya Jewelry guest
  • Maintenance of a clean store environment
  • Merchandise floor sets and maintain appealing visual merchandised floor
  • Inventory reporting and control

Core Responsibilities:

  • Utilize strong sales knowledge, knowledge of jewelry and training ability to drive retail store to optimum sales capacity
  • Support retail operations of the store, including opening, closing, cleaning, inventory, POS and merchandising each day

Desired Skills and Experience Requirements:

  • Demonstrated interest in, and passion for jewelry, fashion and luxury goods industry
  • Very positive and upbeat personality
  • Ability to work flexible hours and weekends
  • Superior attention to detail
  • Ability to supervise others to achieve results
  • Superior communication skills
  • Flexibility to work with a variety of personalities

Job Type: Full-time and/or Part-Time

If interested, please e-mail your resume and Instagram handle to Krystel@nialaya.com

