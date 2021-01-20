Nialaya Jewelry Is Hiring Full-Time Sales Associates And A Part-Time Sales Associate In Los Angeles
Nialaya Jewelry is an American designer jewelry company founded and headquartered in Los Angeles, California.
We are looking for a talented and hardworking Full-Time Sales Associates and Part-Time Sales Associate to join our dynamic international team at our Los Angeles Flagship Store.
Key responsibilities include but are not limited to:
- Ability to generate and close store sales to highest potential.
- Opening and closing store.
- POS
- Merchandising
- Develop selling skills in team members to achieve store goals
- Provide first-response to difficult associate and/or customer interactions in the Store Manager's absence
- Ability to provide outstanding customer experience to each and every Nialaya Jewelry guest
- Maintenance of a clean store environment
- Merchandise floor sets and maintain appealing visual merchandised floor
- Inventory reporting and control
Core Responsibilities:
- Utilize strong sales knowledge, knowledge of jewelry and training ability to drive retail store to optimum sales capacity
- Support retail operations of the store, including opening, closing, cleaning, inventory, POS and merchandising each day
Desired Skills and Experience Requirements:
- Demonstrated interest in, and passion for jewelry, fashion and luxury goods industry
- Very positive and upbeat personality
- Ability to work flexible hours and weekends
- Superior attention to detail
- Ability to supervise others to achieve results
- Superior communication skills
- Flexibility to work with a variety of personalities
Job Type: Full-time and/or Part-Time
If interested, please e-mail your resume and Instagram handle to Krystel@nialaya.com