Nialaya Jewelry Is Hiring Full-Time Sales Associates And A Part-Time Sales Associate In Los Angeles

Nialaya Jewelry is an American designer jewelry company founded and headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

We are looking for a talented and hardworking Full-Time Sales Associates and Part-Time Sales Associate to join our dynamic international team at our Los Angeles Flagship Store.

Key responsibilities include but are not limited to:

Ability to generate and close store sales to highest potential.

Opening and closing store.

POS

Merchandising

Develop selling skills in team members to achieve store goals

Provide first-response to difficult associate and/or customer interactions in the Store Manager's absence

Ability to provide outstanding customer experience to each and every Nialaya Jewelry guest

Maintenance of a clean store environment

Merchandise floor sets and maintain appealing visual merchandised floor

Inventory reporting and control

Core Responsibilities:

Utilize strong sales knowledge, knowledge of jewelry and training ability to drive retail store to optimum sales capacity

Support retail operations of the store, including opening, closing, cleaning, inventory, POS and merchandising each day

Desired Skills and Experience Requirements:

Demonstrated interest in, and passion for jewelry, fashion and luxury goods industry

Very positive and upbeat personality

Ability to work flexible hours and weekends

Superior attention to detail

Ability to supervise others to achieve results

Superior communication skills

Flexibility to work with a variety of personalities

Job Type: Full-time and/or Part-Time

If interested, please e-mail your resume and Instagram handle to Krystel@nialaya.com