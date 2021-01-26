Must Read: No7 Launches Female-Led Economic Recovery Campaign, a New Award for BIPOC Plus-Size Fashion

Photo: Courtesy of No7

No7 launches Unstoppable Together campaign

In response to recent reports about how women have been disproportionally affected by job losses in the U.S., beauty brand No7 partnered with the Institute for Women's Policy Research, as well as thought leaders including Arianna Huffington, Eve Rodsky and Tamron Hall, on a campaign that supports a female-led economic recovery effort. Called Unstoppable Together, it includes a short film, a free virtual job summit to be held in February and free career coaching sessions by The Female Quotient. {Fashionista Inbox}

The Curvy Fashionista announces award for BIPOC indie designers

With support from Eloquii, The Curvy Fashionista is introducing a new prize for emerging BIPOC indie designers serving the plus-size community. The Cultivate Award will recognize a winner with a $10,000 grant, a one-year professional mentorship program and a capsule collection to be produced and sold by Eloquii; two runners-up will each receive a $2,500 scholarship. Applications opened today and will remain open through March 1; they will be judged by a panel that includes Lindsay Peoples Wagner, Yesenia Torres, Timothy Snell and Liris Crosse. The winners will be announced in May. {Fashionista Inbox}

LVMH will reportedly overhaul Tiffany & Co. merchandise

Reuters is reporting that new Tiffany owner LVMH has plans to significantly overhaul the iconic jewelry brand's product assortment, as well as its store design, with hopes of elevating the brand. Product-wise, it will focus more on gold and precious gems and higher-end silver. Meanwhile, new Executive Vice President Alexandre Arnault will focus on ad campaigns and enticing younger customers. {Reuters via Business of Fashion}

