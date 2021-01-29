Must Read: Nordstrom's Response to Calls for More Black-Owned Brands, CFDA Introduces 'American Collections Calendar'

Photo: TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Friday.

How Nordstrom responded to the call to stock more Black-owned brands

When consumers and activist groups like Pull Up for Change and the 15 Percent Pledge called on retailers to stock more Black-owned brands, Nordstrom made it a priority, Pull Up for Change and Uoma Beauty founder Sharon Chuter tells Business of Fashion's Chantal Fernandez. The department store is focusing on growing its relationships with Black- and Lantinx-owned companies, viewing it as an opportunity to serve its existing customer demands, help scale growing brands and expand its reach to new consumer demographics. {Business of Fashion}

The CFDA re-names show schedule to 'American Collections Calendar'

On Friday, CFDA Chairman Tom Ford announced the re-naming of the show schedule to the "American Collections Calendar." "While the CFDA will continue to encourage American designers to show in New York...we recognize the need for some to broaden their global visibility," writes Ford in a letter announcing the news, adding, "Wherever or however American designers choose to show their collections, it is our job as the CFDA to honor our original mission statement and to help promote and support American fashion. Therefore, we will publish on the schedule not only the schedule of designers showing in New York during New York Fashion Week but also those of American designers showing off calendar and abroad." {Fashionista inbox}

Can African designers transform the leather industry?

This is the question Adedoyin Adeniji asks for Vogue Business, noting that Western luxury brands rely on Africa's leather for their goods. "For a long time, African leather has remained unappreciated by the consumer despite a shift in consumer consciousness and pressure for greater transparency in every aspect of the fashion business, writes Adeniji. But now, "African designers are leaning on Africa's vast resources and capacity for sustainable fashion to change the perception of African leather and promote it to a broader market." {Vogue Business}

