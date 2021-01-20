Nouveau Communications Is Hiring A Digital PR Intern In New York, NY (Remote, Paid Internship)

Nouveau Communications is seeking a paid remote public relations intern to assist with a wide range of daily tasks.

Nouveau Communications is a full service NYC-based boutique public relations and communications agency that specializes in beauty, fashion and lifestyle brands and expert personalities. This is a unique opportunity to work with disruptive brands that are growing quickly. Current clients include BTL Aesthetics, Touchland, Kesha Rose Beauty, CTZN Cosmetics, HipDot, Barner Brand and more.

The ideal intern will have a strong interest in media and the public relations industry, as well as loves all things beauty! Interns will be provided one-on-one mentorship with Nouveau Communications team members and walk away with a robust portfolio of work.

Responsibilities:·

Media monitoring: tracking daily client and competitor press coverage, clipping press and organizing weekly and monthly press reports

Writing: work with the team to draft media-facing assets, ensuring copy is accurate and void of any spelling or grammatical errors.

Media database: assisting the team in keeping the media databases up to date.

Package coordination: scheduling mailers online and flag to senior teammates to have packaged and ready to go.

Research: support the team’s ongoing efforts with detail-oriented research ranging from sourcing venues, identifying influencers, gift concepts and much more.

Support social media team with influencer research and monitoring, as needed.

Requirements:·

Highly organized with strong attention to detail

Current college student OR recent college graduate

Available a minimum of three days per week (9:00 AM – 5:00 PM), full time (40 hours per week) preferred· Excellent communication skills (written and verbal)

Enthusiastic, motivated, and happy! We are a small team and looking for someone who has a positive attitude and is ready to dive into multiple projects at once

To Apply: Please send your resume to tyler@nouveaucommunications.com, subject line Digital PR Internship.