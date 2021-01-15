Great Outfits in Fashion History: Olivia Wilde in Frida Giannini-Era Gucci

Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

There are perfectly good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you try desperately to recreate at home. In 'Great Outfits in Fashion History,' Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite lewks.

Listen, I know what you're thinking: Tyler is writing about Olivia Wilde because she's reportedly dating Harry Styles! And that isn't... not true, you got me on that. But I've long been an admirer of Wilde's, and not just because I have a dream that I will sell a novel and give her the option rights for the movie (have you seen "Booksmart," this is a no-brainer), but also because I think she's a talented, whip-smart actor and director with a good sense of humor about her.

Plus, on a fashion level, she does great work on the red carpet! Which brings me to the main event today: This look Wilde wore to a January 2011 dinner honoring then-Gucci creative director Frida Giannini. It's from the Spring 2011 collection, which got quite a lot of cover play at the time thanks to its eye-catching jewel tones. Wilde wore look three, mixing up the accessories to keep it from being too straight-off-the-runway and adding in a few touches of her own, like a gold bib necklace and tousled hair.

Giannini's relationship with the Italian brand may have ended badly — like, messy bad — but the legacy of her work lives on thanks to killer style moments like these. The super saturated color-blocking looks just as fresh today as it did back in 2011, so why not give it another go?

