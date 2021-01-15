OMA THE LABEL Is Seeking A Photography & Content Creation Intern In New York, NY

OMA THE LABEL- is a black owned brand focused on challenging homogenous industry standards, while creating quality and affordable pieces for the everyday woman.

OMA THE LABEL is a fashion brand looking for Photography and Content creation intern in NEW YORK CITY!

The ideal candidate is a amazing at photography, detail oriented and has a love for fashion, with some fashion experience. The ideal candidate is responsible for photography and content with tasks requested, helping, managing and coordinating with other tasks if needed.

ESSENTIAL SKILLS & REQUIREMENTS:

Work Experience with shooting Clothing, Accessories, and Models

Background in Photography, Fashion, or related field

Knowledgeable and Passionate about Social Media and Fashion trends

Expert in Photoshop and Adobe Lightroom

Understanding and strong interest in fashion, social media, and photography

Experience with Shooting Models AND Product Shots

Works well with others as well as independently

Able to Manage Time efficiently and Meet Deadlines

High Energy Work Environment

Self-starter, motivated, ability to take initiative

*Background in videography or graphic design is a huge bonus

Able to prioritize and manage tasks required by supervisors and assigned to you.

Possess a strong work ethic and multi-task personality

Be 18 years of age or older

Please review the brand social media and website to understand brand image and strategy.

Please submit PORTFOLIO, RESUME & BRIEF COVER LETTER if interested.

To apply for this position please email us at info@omathelabel.com with the subject “Photography & Content Creation Internship”.