OMA THE LABEL Is Seeking A Photography & Content Creation Intern In New York, NY

OMA THE LABEL- is a black owned brand focused on challenging homogenous industry standards, while creating quality and affordable pieces for the everyday woman.
OMA THE LABEL is a fashion brand looking for Photography and Content creation intern in NEW YORK CITY!

The ideal candidate is a amazing at photography, detail oriented and has a love for fashion, with some fashion experience. The ideal candidate is responsible for photography and content with tasks requested, helping, managing and coordinating with other tasks if needed.

ESSENTIAL SKILLS & REQUIREMENTS:

  • Work Experience with shooting Clothing, Accessories, and Models
  • Background in Photography, Fashion, or related field
  • Knowledgeable and Passionate about Social Media and Fashion trends
  • Expert in Photoshop and Adobe Lightroom
  • Understanding and strong interest in fashion, social media, and photography
  • Experience with Shooting Models AND Product Shots
  • Works well with others as well as independently
  • Able to Manage Time efficiently and Meet Deadlines
  • High Energy Work Environment
  • Self-starter, motivated, ability to take initiative 
  • *Background in videography or graphic design is a huge bonus
  • Able to prioritize and manage tasks required by supervisors and assigned to you.
  • Possess a strong work ethic and multi-task personality
  • Be 18 years of age or older

Please review the brand social media and website to understand brand image and strategy.

Please submit PORTFOLIO, RESUME & BRIEF COVER LETTER if interested.

To apply for this position please email us at info@omathelabel.com with the subject “Photography & Content Creation Internship”.

oma the label
