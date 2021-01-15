OMA THE LABEL Is Seeking A Photography & Content Creation Intern In New York, NY
OMA THE LABEL is a fashion brand looking for Photography and Content creation intern in NEW YORK CITY!
The ideal candidate is a amazing at photography, detail oriented and has a love for fashion, with some fashion experience. The ideal candidate is responsible for photography and content with tasks requested, helping, managing and coordinating with other tasks if needed.
ESSENTIAL SKILLS & REQUIREMENTS:
- Work Experience with shooting Clothing, Accessories, and Models
- Background in Photography, Fashion, or related field
- Knowledgeable and Passionate about Social Media and Fashion trends
- Expert in Photoshop and Adobe Lightroom
- Understanding and strong interest in fashion, social media, and photography
- Experience with Shooting Models AND Product Shots
- Works well with others as well as independently
- Able to Manage Time efficiently and Meet Deadlines
- High Energy Work Environment
- Self-starter, motivated, ability to take initiative
- *Background in videography or graphic design is a huge bonus
- Able to prioritize and manage tasks required by supervisors and assigned to you.
- Possess a strong work ethic and multi-task personality
- Be 18 years of age or older
Please review the brand social media and website to understand brand image and strategy.
Please submit PORTFOLIO, RESUME & BRIEF COVER LETTER if interested.
To apply for this position please email us at info@omathelabel.com with the subject “Photography & Content Creation Internship”.