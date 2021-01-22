13 Winter Boots on Sale That Are Both Practical and Stylish
It might seem like an odd time to invest in winter boots (most of us have a work-from-home ticket out of commuting in the snow this year, after all), but the shockingly low price tags on cold-weather designer footwear is reason enough to purchase a new pair. From water-resistant lace-ups to slip-free, lug-soled options, we've rounded up 13 pairs on sale that would make stylish and practical additions to any winter wardrobe.
Shop them all in the gallery below.
