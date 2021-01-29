31 Things on Sale You'll Actually Want To Wear on Valentine's Day

Photo: Christian Vierig/Getty Images

Valentine's Day is around the corner and while it doesn't matter how — or if — you'll be celebrating, the holiday does give us an excuse to dress up. This could mean wearing an elegant silk-satin dress to your kitchen table to enjoy the finest takeout on Uber Eats or wearing a spicier-than-average robe to watch Netflix on the couch.

Ahead, we've rounded up our favorite pink and crimson-spiked pieces — both fancy and casual — that are on sale right now. Shop them all, below.

For a Dressed Up Night In

16 Gallery 16 Images

For a Chill Night In

15 Gallery 15 Images

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

Want more Fashionista? Sign up for our daily newsletter and get us directly in your inbox.