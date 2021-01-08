Oroboro Is Hiring An Experienced Part-Time Sales Associate In New York, NY

Ideal candidate is energetic, motivated, organized, and a self-starter with strong communication skills capable of multi-tasking with great attention to detail.

Oroboro, a womenswear and lifestyle concept store, is seeking an experienced part-time sales associate.

In addition to the primary role of assisting clients, providing excellent customer service, and cultivating new and existing customer relationships, responsibilities include receiving and maintaining inventory, merchandising, fulfilling e-commerce orders, and assisting with all aspects of store operations.

Ideal candidate is energetic, motivated, organized, and a self-starter with strong communication skills capable of multi-tasking with great attention to detail.

Knowledge of fashion and luxury retail sales experience a plus.

Please email cover letter and resume to: jobs@oroborostore.com