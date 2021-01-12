Must Read: Pat McGrath Covers 'Allure,' Chanel Announces Return of Cruise Show

Photo: Richard Burbridge/Courtesy of Condé Nast

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Tuesday.

Pat McGrath covers Allure

Dame Pat McGrath appears on the February 2021 cover of Allure, photographed by Richard Burbridge. Speaking with Jenny Bailly for the accompanying story — part of the magazine's Business of Beauty issue — the legendary makeup artist discusses creativity, career and building her brand. {Allure}

Chanel's cruise show is (tentatively) coming back

Chanel announced its plans to stage a runway presentation for its latest cruise collection in May in the South of France. (Its last one was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.) It hopes to debut Cruise 2022 at the Carrières de Lumières in Les Baux-de-Provence, where Jean Cocteau filmed "Testament of Orpheus." {Fashionista Inbox}

Anna Wintour talks Vogue's Kamala Harris cover

Ahead of Vogue's February 2020 cover reveal, Anna Wintour recorded an episode of the New York Times's "Sway with Kara Swisher" podcast, where she discussed, among other things, the magazine's upcoming issue — before the controversy surrounding the images of Vice President-elect Kamala Harris erupted. At the time, she said: "What's amazing about the February cover to me is that it is just so joyful and optimistic. And I cannot imagine that there's anyone that really is going to find this cover anything but that, and positive, and an image of a woman in control of her life who is going to bring us with the president elect the leadership that we so need." Following the backlash, Wintour provided a follow-up statement to "Sway": "Obviously we have heard and understood the reaction to the print cover and I just want to reiterate that it was absolutely not our intention to, in any way, diminish the importance of the vice president-elect's incredible victory." {New York Times}

A new wave of African photographers

In Business of Fashion, Ashley Okwuosa spotlights acclaimed photographers from Africa whose work has already captured the attention of fashion brands, magazines and even museums. She examines the themes, reach and impact of their work, and discusses how they can and should be supported. {Business of Fashion}

Alberta Ferretti launches athleisure

Alberta Ferretti debuts its first-ever athleisure collection, made with sustainability-minded, GOT-certified printed nylons and cotton. "It offers a fluid system of adaptable, transversal garments that combine athleticism with the relaxed spirit of leisure time," a press release for the capsule reads. "It is athletic that blends with leisure, keeping the attention to detail and harmony that have always been the Alberta Ferretti signature. Athleisure, therefore, with a unique and recognizable imprint: AFleisure." You can see all the looks in the gallery below. {Fashionista Inbox}

Homepage image: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for LIFEWTR

