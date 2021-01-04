PhotoBook Is Seeking A Graphic Design Intern In New York, NY

PhotoBook is an online destination based in New York City. Our goal is to curate and commission creative work with a conscience from around the world.

PhotoBook is an online destination based in New York City. Our goal is to curate and commission creative work with a conscience from around the world. Our focus being on emerging talent in the worlds of art, film, fashion, beauty and music. Celebrating diversity and highlighting ethical and sustainable brands are also paramount at PhotoBook Magazine. What is unique about PhotoBook to integrate short interviews with every contributor and give a deeper look into their creative minds.

PhotoBook is looking for a graphic designer to work on fashion features and covers led by Creative Director, Mike Ruiz. Looking for talented designers that are proficient in Adobe PhotoShop, Illustrator or InDesign and Wacom. The individual needs to work well with feedback and deadlines in a timely manner and be on the forefront of what’s evolving with graphic design.

Please send resume + portfolio to photobookmagazine1@gmail.com



Internship is non-paid, but a great way to build a portfolio with published work and insight from a very talented Creative Director.



Visit us at https://www.photobookmagazine.com