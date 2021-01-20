Sponsored Story

PhotoBook Is Seeking Social Media Interns In New York, NY

PhotoBook is an online destination based in New York City. Our goal is to curate and commission creative work with a conscience from around the world.
PhotoBook is an online destination based in New York City. Our goal is to curate and commission creative work with a conscience from around the world. Our focus being on emerging talent in the worlds of art, film, fashion, beauty and music. Celebrating diversity and highlighting ethical and sustainable brands are also paramount at PhotoBook Magazine. What is unique about PhotoBook to integrate short interviews with every contributor and give a deeper look into their creative minds.

Check out https://www.photobookmagazine.com.

PhotoBook is looking for Social Media interns that are diligent with working in a remote environment. They would create graphics for stories on the
social media channels, put together a Strategy & Analytics report, work on Giveaways, Instagram Takeovers, Execute daily interaction and attend weekly meetings.

Please send resume + portfolio to photobookmagazine1@gmail.com

Internship is non-paid, but a great way to build a portfolio with published work.

