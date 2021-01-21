Pier59 Studios Is Seeking A Social Media Intern In New York, NY

Pier59 Studios is a premiere fashion photography studio located in the heart of Chelsea, NYC – we are a creative hub for key industry professionals in fashion and advertising. We offer our clients a one-stop shop for all photo/video shoot or event production needs and creative services on or off-site as well as an in-house artist and model agency.

Responsibilities

• Shadow the Social Media Administrator to gain a thorough understanding of social media processes at a professional level.

• Practice creating engaging and sharing worthy content.

• Learn to create drafts for approval on content calendar specific to relevant social media platforms.

• Learn and practice digital asset workflow and organization

• Practice organizing and archiving digital images and videos with coordinator’s supervision.

• Watch and learn how the on-site team creates and implements social media campaigns.

• Learn about analytics to identify viable ideas for future campaigns and the success and or shortcomings of prior initiatives.

• Learn to draft responses to audience’s interactions.

• Shadow Coordinator with analyzing and reporting on the activity of companies’ social media platforms.

• Practice observing the online activity of relevant organizations.

Requirements

• Experience with Adobe CS – Premiere, Photoshop and Indesign.

• Interest and understanding of social media from a brand/agency standpoint.

Benefits

• Learn social media and content creation practices at a professional level.

• Shadow industry professionals both on set and in post-production environments.

• Gain exposure to different clientele and learn the workflow of the content creators.

• Learn and develop attention to detail in a fast-paced environment.

• Develop resourcefulness, motivation and initiative.

• Learn social media best practices at a professional level.

Internship is for school credit only.



To Apply: Please send your resume to sm@pier59.com, ATTN: to Brian Lynch.