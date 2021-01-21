Pier59 Studios Is Seeking A Social Media Intern In New York, NY
Pier59 Studios is a premiere fashion photography studio located in the heart of Chelsea, NYC – we are a creative hub for key industry professionals in fashion and advertising. We offer our clients a one-stop shop for all photo/video shoot or event production needs and creative services on or off-site as well as an in-house artist and model agency.
Responsibilities
• Shadow the Social Media Administrator to gain a thorough understanding of social media processes at a professional level.
• Practice creating engaging and sharing worthy content.
• Learn to create drafts for approval on content calendar specific to relevant social media platforms.
• Learn and practice digital asset workflow and organization
• Practice organizing and archiving digital images and videos with coordinator’s supervision.
• Watch and learn how the on-site team creates and implements social media campaigns.
• Learn about analytics to identify viable ideas for future campaigns and the success and or shortcomings of prior initiatives.
• Learn to draft responses to audience’s interactions.
• Shadow Coordinator with analyzing and reporting on the activity of companies’ social media platforms.
• Practice observing the online activity of relevant organizations.
Requirements
• Experience with Adobe CS – Premiere, Photoshop and Indesign.
• Interest and understanding of social media from a brand/agency standpoint.
Benefits
• Learn social media and content creation practices at a professional level.
• Shadow industry professionals both on set and in post-production environments.
• Gain exposure to different clientele and learn the workflow of the content creators.
• Learn and develop attention to detail in a fast-paced environment.
• Develop resourcefulness, motivation and initiative.
• Learn social media best practices at a professional level.
Internship is for school credit only.
To Apply: Please send your resume to sm@pier59.com, ATTN: to Brian Lynch.