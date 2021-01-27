5 Non-Boring Outfits Inspired by Popular Home Decor Pieces

It's a normal part of getting dressed during a pandemic: the loungewear slump. You're face-to-face with a closet full of clothes and yet you don't feel motivated or inspired to put together an outfit.

In pre-Covid times, we had the luxury of pinning the sartorial triumphs we saw on the streets or out at a restaurant to our mental moodboards. We could just as easily take inspiration from artwork covering the side of a building or the architectural details of the building itself. But in lockdown, we've had to turn our graze inward to our humble abodes.

Making peace with the monotony of working from home has not been easy, but our collective desire to be anywhere but our bedrooms has brought a newfound appreciation for great interior design. Influencers who once made Instagram Story Highlights from international fashion weeks now regularly feature dreamy rooms filled with vintage ceramics and checkerboard rugs.

So are we to cheat on our clothes and shoes with furniture and unique home decor pieces? Not exactly. Instead, we can use these room upgrades as creative fuel for putting together outfits. Ahead, we've picked a few standout — and Instagram-backed — items for your home that will improve your space and give you some direction when getting dressed.

A Check Coverlet

Photo: Dara Prant/Fashionsita

Dusen Dusen's vibrant textiles have continued to bring us cheer as we navigate life from a socially distant standpoint. Channel the playful — yet comforting — nature of its check-printed coverlet by wearing a similar print on a matching knit set. Complete the look with a quilted coat that'll remind you of staying cozy under the covers.

9 Gallery 9 Images

A Glass Mushroom Table Lamp

Photo: Dara Prant/Fashionista

Fashion is not the only industry obsessed with fungi: the home decor scene is all over mushroom lamps. Translate the '70s feel of the lights into a Zoom-appropriate ensemble by wearing retro overalls over a vintage-looking cotton shirt. Throw on a cashmere balaclava for a '70s-style ski wear touch.

9 Gallery 9 Images

An Abstract Hand-Tufted Rug

Photo: Dara Prant/Fashionista

Whether it be a cheeky bathmat or a mint-colored area rug, Cold Picnic's range of hand-tufted goods are excellent color and texture guides for an outfit. Let your upper half benefit from the fuzzy softness that the brand's rugs provide the soles of your feet by wearing an equally fuzzy set and a chunky cardigan in a delicious ice cream hue. To achieve spa-like bliss, apply several layers of body lotion and a hydrating face mask.

9 Gallery 9 Images

A Vegan Leather Throw Pillow

Photo: Dara Prant/Fashionista

Simon Miller recently launched a home collection so that its fans can give their living rooms the same cool leather treatment that their wardrobes benefit from. A vegan leather throw pillow — especially one in an unexpected mustard yellow — is an easy and budget-friendly way to spruce up your sofa and convince you to dig up the slick pieces that once made you feel empowered at a happy hour — think a buttery soft blazer.

8 Gallery 8 Images

A Cane Lounge Chair

Photo: Dara Prant/Fashionista

Both practical and aesthetically pleasing thanks to its organic texture, a cane chair is a popular way to bring the feel of the outdoors to an indoor space. Take a page from its open-weave, graphic design book by swapping your standard jersey-knit loungewear for more interesting waffle-knit alternatives. Finish the look off with on-theme raffia clogs and a woven phone pouch.

10 Gallery 10 Images

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

