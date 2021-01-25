Powers PR Is Hiring An Account Executive In New York, NY (Remote)

Powers PR is searching for a hardworking, self-starter and multifaceted publicist who thrives in a tight-knit and fast-paced (virtual) environment. This person must be passionate about all things wellness, public relations, social media, storytelling and brand building. In this role, you’ll have the opportunity to work with innovative, fast-growing D2C wellness brands & personalities that you see scrolling through Instagram and featured in your favorite media outlets. Please note, this role will be fully remote, but if based in NYC, you will have the option to work in-person with the Founder.

A bit about Powers PR: We are a boutique PR agency that specializes in building emerging and established brands within the wellness world. We shape stories that are shared with media, amplified through social platforms, and brought to life experientially & virtually. Our team is tight-knit, scrappy, collaborative, and powered by our passion for the health+wellness industry & our clients’ happiness.

The Powers difference: Job titles are purely a formality - because we are a small team, everyone does everything. This person will have the opportunity to spearhead higher-level initiatives and work directly with the founder, providing limitless growth potential.

Essential Responsibilities:

Maintain aggressive account activity, using client PR plans as a framework

Assist in creation and execution of PR and influencer strategy

Pitch editors for story consideration and secure features, executive profiles, product placement and ongoing coverage on behalf of clients

Forge and maintain relationships with key media and influencers

Research, identify and engage with new influencers and media to grow brand awareness for clients

Contribute to new ideas for client opportunities and have a superior knowledge of the evolving media landscape

Support team members on brand launches, media events and influencer campaigns

Spearhead gifting to journalists and influencers

Research potential partnership opportunities for clients

Organized, detail-oriented and able to work on multiple projects while maintaining deadlines

Participate in brainstorming and planning sessions

Maintain a strong understanding of social media and influencer current events and cultural moments

Support miscellaneous day-to-day operations as needed

Requirements:

3+ years of relevant experience

Thorough knowledge of MuckRack, Powerpoint and Excel

Strong media and influencer relationships

Good understanding of the media and social landscapes

Superior organizational skills and ability to multitask

Ability to work independently as well as collaboratively with a small team

To apply and learn more about the position, please email lana@powers-pr.com