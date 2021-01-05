Raf Simons and Miuccia Prada Ask Questions in Their First Joint Prada Campaign

Photo: Courtesy of Prada

On Tuesday, Prada unveiled its first campaign of the Raf Simons and Miuccia Prada era.

"Contemporary life is shaped by technology. It has radically redefined our perspective on ourselves, and through that our collective perspective, on humanity," the brand wrote in a press release announcing its Spring 2021 campaign, for the first collection designed by Simons and Prada together. It "explores these realities of living today — a reality echoed by fashion, visions of which have been uniquely framed by and mediated through technology during the past year. A reflection of a creative dynamic."

There's no credited photographer. (Though, Ferdinando Verderi served as a creative director for this project.) Instead, models were shot using "hundreds of cameras" that encircled them to get a 360º view of the Spring 2021 looks — a commentary on technology and the role it plays in our perception of the world around us, according to the brand. (This explains the staging of the Simons/Prada debut back in September: an empty room equipped with cameras hanging from the roof.)

"Technology has been visionary. It has enabled people to communicate regardless of space and time, drawing individuals together in intimacies even when apart," Prada explained, in the press release. "If technology is a tool, fashion can be, too — it is a cultural barometer, a mirror, inevitably engaged in a constant rapport with its moment of creation."

The Spring 2021 campaign is titled "Dialogues," and the idea is to create a conversation with the Prada audience. To that end, each image is accompanied by a literal question: "Is future a romantic idea for you?," "What utopia do you strive for?," "Is nature out there, or in here?" It's a continuation of a theme explored during the Simons/Prada debut at Milan Fashion Week, when the two designers sat down, socially-distanced, after the runway show wrapped to respond to questions submitted by fans from across the globe.

Oh, and Prada actually wants to know what you think this time around, too. Answers can be submitted on prada.com. "Responses received will become components of the campaign's continued rollout, vital parts of a dialogue that will continue," the brand said.

You can see the full campaign — and all the questions Simons and Prada are posing — for Spring 2021 in the gallery, below.

