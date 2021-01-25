Must Read: Priyanka Chopra Jonas Covers 'Marie Claire', Billie Eilish Covers 'Vanity Fair'

Plus, an argument in favor of talking about Vice President Kamala Harris's style.
priyanka chopra jonas marie claire cover

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Monday.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas covers Marie Claire
Priyanka Chopra Jonas is Marie Claire's Spring 2021 cover star, photographed by Ruth Ossai. In the accompanying story written by Priya Rao, the actor, producer and now author talks about her new book, "Unfinished," being bullied as a kid and the weight of representing Bollywood on an international stage. {Marie Claire

Billie Eilish covers Vanity Fair
Billie Eilish appears on the March 2021 cover of Vanity Fair photographed by Quil Lemons, chatting with Keziah Weir about body image, gas-guzzling cars, depression and a new documentary about her life that will be debuting soon. {Vanity Fair

billie eilish vanity fair cover

Yes, we should talk about Vice President Kamala Harris's style
Though Vice President Kamala Harris has already communicated a lot through her styling choices, people are still conflicted about whether or not it's appropriate to focus on her clothing. But the designers she's highlighting through her wardrobe — and the open secret that she's working with Hollywood stylist Karla Welch — mean she knows how to use fashion as a communicative medium, argues Jessica Iredale. {Town & Country}

Thom Browne launches kids' clothes
Thom Browne is launching a new line aimed at children ages two to 12, with prices ranging from $230 for a T-shirt to $1,250 for a coat. The pieces draw from the same tailored aesthetic that marks Browne's clothing for adults, and are now shoppable on thombrowne.com. See images from the new campaign shot by Cass Bird below. {Fashionista inbox}

thom browne kid's clothes-2
The 22-year-old archiving iconic performance outfits on TikTok
Landon Annoni has archived over 15,000 pieces of clothing so far, including outfits worn by Stevie Nicks, Lady Gaga, Prince, Beyoncé and more. Christian Allaire spoke to the 22-year-old about his process and how he goes about sharing looks on his popular TikTok account. {Vogue}

Homepage photo: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

