Purple Is Hiring A Digital Influencer Executive, Beauty In New York, NY

Purple is looking for a Digital Influencer Executive to join our vibrant Beauty team. The ideal individual will have experience in a similar influencer and digital role ideally in the beauty sector, has the ability to constantly evolve as we grow, and possesses superior account and time management skills while collaborating with multiple senior team leaders. This is an exciting opportunity that promises to offer challenges and professional development in an environment where drive, an upbeat spirit, and a commitment to exceed expectations will be essential to thrive within this organization.

Responsibilities:

Cultivating organic relationships with influencers

Negotiating paid contracts with defined deliverable

Knowledge of the ever changing influencer landscape across different sectors

Overarching knowledge of various social media platforms inclusive of Instagram, Facebook & TikTok

Assisting in proactively monitoring all media, print, digital and social channels for brand coverage and competitor activity, scanning relevant articles for distribution around the team

Compiling monthly and weekly reports for all clients accurately and effectively

Analyse outcomes and create reports summarising results

Identify and track emerging trends, initiatives, and vendors in the digital space and develop relevant client applications

Understanding media landscape across digital, print, and broadcast

Facilitate the smooth running of the day to day function of each account team providing support as requested and required

Day-to-day support on mailings, bookings, social media promotions, partnerships, blogger and influencer outreach initiatives

Pull together press releases accurately and in a timely manner

Manage product mailing from concept to execution mass mail outs

Day to day client contact and managing client updates

Attend & participate in client meetings

Ensure minutes are taken during client meetings and sent around the team in a timely manner

Maintain and establish industry contacts with digital influencers and bloggers

Organize and support event logistics for media and influencers

Compiling media lists for events and manage guest list

Draft and circulate post-event press releases

Be a brand champion for your clients and build strong relationships with them

Develop PR strategic understanding by suggesting and attending external events/exhibitions to help gain more knowledge of industry/clients/ competitors and bringing key learnings back

Involvement in creative brainstorms across clients and generate publicity strategies to enhance PR campaigns, going beyond the role of the press office

Skills and Experience

2-4 years of relevant working experience

Beauty PR experience is preferred

Superior knowledge of luxury consumer industry

Ability to manage multiple accounts simultaneously

Excellent written and verbal skill

Understand the digital world and can exhibit creative thinking

You are a team player who is hardworking and dedicated

To Apply: Please submit your resume to jobsny@purplepr.com, subject line Digital Influencer Executive, Beauty.