Purple Is Hiring A Digital Influencer Executive, Beauty In New York, NY
Purple is looking for a Digital Influencer Executive to join our vibrant Beauty team. The ideal individual will have experience in a similar influencer and digital role ideally in the beauty sector, has the ability to constantly evolve as we grow, and possesses superior account and time management skills while collaborating with multiple senior team leaders. This is an exciting opportunity that promises to offer challenges and professional development in an environment where drive, an upbeat spirit, and a commitment to exceed expectations will be essential to thrive within this organization.
Responsibilities:
- Cultivating organic relationships with influencers
- Negotiating paid contracts with defined deliverable
- Knowledge of the ever changing influencer landscape across different sectors
- Overarching knowledge of various social media platforms inclusive of Instagram, Facebook & TikTok
- Assisting in proactively monitoring all media, print, digital and social channels for brand coverage and competitor activity, scanning relevant articles for distribution around the team
- Compiling monthly and weekly reports for all clients accurately and effectively
- Analyse outcomes and create reports summarising results
- Identify and track emerging trends, initiatives, and vendors in the digital space and develop relevant client applications
- Understanding media landscape across digital, print, and broadcast
- Facilitate the smooth running of the day to day function of each account team providing support as requested and required
- Day-to-day support on mailings, bookings, social media promotions, partnerships, blogger and influencer outreach initiatives
- Pull together press releases accurately and in a timely manner
- Manage product mailing from concept to execution mass mail outs
- Day to day client contact and managing client updates
- Attend & participate in client meetings
- Ensure minutes are taken during client meetings and sent around the team in a timely manner
- Maintain and establish industry contacts with digital influencers and bloggers
- Organize and support event logistics for media and influencers
- Compiling media lists for events and manage guest list
- Draft and circulate post-event press releases
- Be a brand champion for your clients and build strong relationships with them
- Develop PR strategic understanding by suggesting and attending external events/exhibitions to help gain more knowledge of industry/clients/ competitors and bringing key learnings back
- Involvement in creative brainstorms across clients and generate publicity strategies to enhance PR campaigns, going beyond the role of the press office
Skills and Experience
- 2-4 years of relevant working experience
- Beauty PR experience is preferred
- Superior knowledge of luxury consumer industry
- Ability to manage multiple accounts simultaneously
- Excellent written and verbal skill
- Understand the digital world and can exhibit creative thinking
- You are a team player who is hardworking and dedicated
To Apply: Please submit your resume to jobsny@purplepr.com, subject line Digital Influencer Executive, Beauty.