Sponsored Story

Push the Envelope PR Is Hiring An Account Supervisor In New Jersey (Remote)

We are looking for a highly skilled mid-to-senior level candidate with agency experience that will bring value to our team and to our clients by professionally consulting, educating, mentoring and delivering campaign goals.
Author:
Publish date:

Push the Envelope PR is seeking a dynamic professional to join the growing team as an Account Supervisor. We are looking for a highly skilled mid-to-senior level candidate with agency experience that will bring value to our team and to our clients by professionally consulting, educating, mentoring and delivering campaign goals. Are you a creative, analytical and strategic, solution-based innovator who is looking to put CPG brands across all markets (fashion, personal care/beauty, wellness and lifestyle) on the map? 

Please submit a cover letter along with your resume to Info@PushTheEnvelopePR.com. Applications sent without a cover letter will not be considered. 

*While we are currently operating remotely, the Account Supervisor will need to commute daily to our NJ office once we reopen full-time. Hybrid in-office schedules will be considered for candidates in the tri-state area.

Responsibilities:

  • Client lead responsible for overseeing all accounts and team members
  • Responsible for managing and creating weekly/monthly/quarterly PR plans and strategies to ensure KPIs and goals are being met
  • Lead weekly/monthly internal meeting and client calls; work with team to ensure time is being managed properly and all work is complete by appropriate deadlines
  • Develop comprehensive communications, pr and social media strategies
  • Final approval on all client facing documents and communication
  • Main point of contact for anything crisis related to clients and/or agency
  • Create new client Q&A, spearhead kick off calls
  • Strategic proactive planning for big picture client initiatives and pivot planning to adjust strategy according to new changes to editorial calendar
  • Assist team in pitching to meet monthly client goals
  • Train, mentor and oversee junior team to ensure your client goals are met while meeting employee satisfaction
  • Support administration of all accounts depending on client's needs

Qualifications:

  • Bachelor's degree in PR, Communications or Journalism
  • Minimum of 3 years agency or in-house PR experience preferably working in CPG industry, fashion, beauty, wellness and lifestyle brands or related field
  • At least 1-2 years of managerial experience with strong leadership skills
  • Established relationships with key media stakeholders
  • Ability to manage multiple projects simultaneously under tight deadlines with strong attention to detail
  • Outstanding verbal and written communication, creative writing and problem-solving skills
  • Experience servicing accounts, managing clients, developing pitches and placing stories
  • A self-starter and comfortable in a fast-paced environment
  • Enthusiastic, creative, resourceful, responsible and reliable
  • LOVES media, and reads about fashion, beauty, fitness/wellness and culture constantly

Visit us at www.pushtheenvelopepr.com

Job Type: Full-time

Related Stories

chapter2 logo
Sponsored Story

Chapter 2 Is Hiring A PR and VIP Account Executive In New York and Los Angeles (Remote)

This role starts remote work during this time and is open in both our New York City (Manhattan) and Los Angeles (West Hollywood) offices.

70s-colors-colours-46244 pexels pixabay
Sponsored Story

Nylon Consulting Is Hiring An Account Supervisor In New York, NY

Nylon Consulting is a boutique public relations firm based in New York City that Specializes in design. The ideal candidate will have 6-8 years of experience and will have worked in PR, either in house or at an agency.

paul wilmot logo
Careers

Paul Wilmot Communications Is Hiring An Account Supervisor - Fashion & Accessories In New York, NY

Paul Wilmot Communications is looking for an ambitious and enthusiastic Account Supervisor to join its expanding Fashion team, which works in both men’s and women’s fashion and luxury watch and accessories brands.

mega mega
Sponsored Story

Mega Mega Projects Is Hiring A Junior Social Media Manager In New York, NY / Remote

Mega Mega Projects, a NYC jewelry and accessories PR agency and sales showroom, is hiring an experienced Social Media Manager to join our team.