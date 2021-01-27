Push the Envelope PR Is Hiring An Account Supervisor In New Jersey (Remote)

We are looking for a highly skilled mid-to-senior level candidate with agency experience that will bring value to our team and to our clients by professionally consulting, educating, mentoring and delivering campaign goals.

Push the Envelope PR is seeking a dynamic professional to join the growing team as an Account Supervisor. We are looking for a highly skilled mid-to-senior level candidate with agency experience that will bring value to our team and to our clients by professionally consulting, educating, mentoring and delivering campaign goals. Are you a creative, analytical and strategic, solution-based innovator who is looking to put CPG brands across all markets (fashion, personal care/beauty, wellness and lifestyle) on the map?

Please submit a cover letter along with your resume to Info@PushTheEnvelopePR.com. Applications sent without a cover letter will not be considered.

*While we are currently operating remotely, the Account Supervisor will need to commute daily to our NJ office once we reopen full-time. Hybrid in-office schedules will be considered for candidates in the tri-state area.

Responsibilities:

Client lead responsible for overseeing all accounts and team members

Responsible for managing and creating weekly/monthly/quarterly PR plans and strategies to ensure KPIs and goals are being met

Lead weekly/monthly internal meeting and client calls; work with team to ensure time is being managed properly and all work is complete by appropriate deadlines

Develop comprehensive communications, pr and social media strategies

Final approval on all client facing documents and communication

Main point of contact for anything crisis related to clients and/or agency

Create new client Q&A, spearhead kick off calls

Strategic proactive planning for big picture client initiatives and pivot planning to adjust strategy according to new changes to editorial calendar

Assist team in pitching to meet monthly client goals

Train, mentor and oversee junior team to ensure your client goals are met while meeting employee satisfaction

Support administration of all accounts depending on client's needs

Qualifications:

Bachelor's degree in PR, Communications or Journalism

Minimum of 3 years agency or in-house PR experience preferably working in CPG industry, fashion, beauty, wellness and lifestyle brands or related field

At least 1-2 years of managerial experience with strong leadership skills

Established relationships with key media stakeholders

Ability to manage multiple projects simultaneously under tight deadlines with strong attention to detail

Outstanding verbal and written communication, creative writing and problem-solving skills

Experience servicing accounts, managing clients, developing pitches and placing stories

A self-starter and comfortable in a fast-paced environment

Enthusiastic, creative, resourceful, responsible and reliable

LOVES media, and reads about fashion, beauty, fitness/wellness and culture constantly

Visit us at www.pushtheenvelopepr.com

Job Type: Full-time