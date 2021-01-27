Push the Envelope PR Is Hiring An Account Supervisor In New Jersey (Remote)
Push the Envelope PR is seeking a dynamic professional to join the growing team as an Account Supervisor. We are looking for a highly skilled mid-to-senior level candidate with agency experience that will bring value to our team and to our clients by professionally consulting, educating, mentoring and delivering campaign goals. Are you a creative, analytical and strategic, solution-based innovator who is looking to put CPG brands across all markets (fashion, personal care/beauty, wellness and lifestyle) on the map?
Please submit a cover letter along with your resume to Info@PushTheEnvelopePR.com. Applications sent without a cover letter will not be considered.
*While we are currently operating remotely, the Account Supervisor will need to commute daily to our NJ office once we reopen full-time. Hybrid in-office schedules will be considered for candidates in the tri-state area.
Responsibilities:
- Client lead responsible for overseeing all accounts and team members
- Responsible for managing and creating weekly/monthly/quarterly PR plans and strategies to ensure KPIs and goals are being met
- Lead weekly/monthly internal meeting and client calls; work with team to ensure time is being managed properly and all work is complete by appropriate deadlines
- Develop comprehensive communications, pr and social media strategies
- Final approval on all client facing documents and communication
- Main point of contact for anything crisis related to clients and/or agency
- Create new client Q&A, spearhead kick off calls
- Strategic proactive planning for big picture client initiatives and pivot planning to adjust strategy according to new changes to editorial calendar
- Assist team in pitching to meet monthly client goals
- Train, mentor and oversee junior team to ensure your client goals are met while meeting employee satisfaction
- Support administration of all accounts depending on client's needs
Qualifications:
- Bachelor's degree in PR, Communications or Journalism
- Minimum of 3 years agency or in-house PR experience preferably working in CPG industry, fashion, beauty, wellness and lifestyle brands or related field
- At least 1-2 years of managerial experience with strong leadership skills
- Established relationships with key media stakeholders
- Ability to manage multiple projects simultaneously under tight deadlines with strong attention to detail
- Outstanding verbal and written communication, creative writing and problem-solving skills
- Experience servicing accounts, managing clients, developing pitches and placing stories
- A self-starter and comfortable in a fast-paced environment
- Enthusiastic, creative, resourceful, responsible and reliable
- LOVES media, and reads about fashion, beauty, fitness/wellness and culture constantly
Visit us at www.pushtheenvelopepr.com
Job Type: Full-time