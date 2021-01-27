Must Read: The Reddit Stock Craze Is Coming for Fashion, Designers Continue To Embrace Upcycled Fashion

Photo: S3studio/Getty Images

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Wednesday.

The Reddit stock craze is coming for fashion

Wall Street analysts predict that the Redditors who launched a coordinated digital attack to catapult shares of GameStop will try this tactic on several other struggling retailers. Business of Fashion's Cathaleen Chen takes a closer look at what this means for mall mainstays like Express and J.Jill, which analysts says are ripe targets for a similar viral campaign. {Business of Fashion}

Designers continue to embrace upcycled fashion

Will fashion continue to ride the pandemic-induced wave of environmental responsibility once fabrics mills return to their pre-Covid levels of production? Katherine Ormerod seeks answers to this question in a new piece for Harper's Bazaar by speaking with several designers behind luxury brands like Dolce & Gabbana and Proenza Schouler. Ormerod also delves into whether upcycling, a process with an inherently crafty aesthetic that opposes traditional visions of high-end fashion, will become a common practice at the top design houses. {Harper's Bazaar}

Lorraine Schwartz announces BIPOC jewelry designer initiative

Jewelry designer Lorraine Schwartz has partnered with the Natural Diamond Council to launch the Emerging Designer Diamond Initiative with $1 million dollars of diamond credit dedicated to supporting emerging BIPOC jewelry designers. A selection committee that includes Lorraine Schwartz, NDC CEO David Kellie, Vanity Fair Fashion Director Nicole Chapoteau and celebrity stylist and designer Jason Rembert will review and approve designer applications until the $1 million diamond credit runs out. Honorary advisors Pharrell, Kelly Rowland and Tina Knowles will also weigh in at various stages of the program. You can find the application here. {Fashionista inbox}

