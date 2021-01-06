Must Read: Regina King Covers 'InStyle,' Katherine Power Launches Clean Beauty Brand

Photo: Christian Cody for "InStyle"

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Wednesday.

Regina King covers InStyle

On Wednesday, InStyle revealed its February 2020 cover, starring Regina King in an orange Versace dress, photographed by Christian Cody. Speaking with Hunter Harris, the actress discusses her latest film, "One Night in Miami," her slow and steady rise in Hollywood and the heartbreak of 2020. The issue will be available on newsstands on Jan. 15. {InStyle}

Katherine Power launches clean beauty brand

Katherine Power, the co-founder of Who What Wear, is launching a clean, cruelty-free, vegan beauty brand on Jan. 12. The brand, called "Merit," is made up of minimalist vanity essentials including a complexion stick, highlighter, cheek color, mascara, brow pomade, lip oil and blending brush. The products will be available to shop here. {Fashionista inbox}

Dove releases its first-ever refillable deodorant

As a part of Dove's ongoing commitment to sustainability, the beauty brand is releasing its first-ever refillable deodorant. Launching in mid January, the product is packaged in 100% FSC-graded paper and the refills are packaged in 98% recycled plastic, which are also fully recyclable after use. {Fashionista inbox}

What will street style look like this year?

As we approach another Fashion Month, we're yet again reminded of our new normal: masks and virtual runway shows. Vogue's Emily Farra reflects on the way street style evolved last year and predicts what casual clothing trends will stick around for seasons to come. Farra also revisits 50 of Vogue's favorite street style photos from 2020. {Vogue}

How pop stars are pivoting to pandemic merch

In a piece for The New York Times, Brennan Carley chatted with Kacey Musgraves, Phoebe Bridgers and Shirley Manson about pivoting from tour T-shirts to cozy stay-at-home staples during the pandemic. Making everything from candles to bath bombs, these musicians share how they sought to bring comfort to their fans last year and how their self-care products translated to sales. {The New York Times}

Susan Alexandra unveils Cinderella capsule in partnership with Disney

Susan Alexandra teamed up with Disney to create two Cinderella-inspired beaded bags. One is covered in bows, while the other features fringe, and both retail for $425. You can shop them below. {Fashionista inbox}

