Great Outfits in Fashion History: Regina King's Metallic Suit and Bold Pink Lip

There are perfectly good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you try desperately to recreate at home. In 'Great Outfits in Fashion History,' Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite lewks.

Many have mused about dressing all the way up once the world is able to safely reopen. That may involve reaching for your previously-designated "special occasion" clothes for more everyday affairs or trying a look you maybe wouldn't have considered before. May I suggest: the metallic suit, as expertly modeled by Regina King back in 2015.

To co-host BET's Black Girls Rock! that spring, the actor and director opted for a shiny silver fitted blazer, with the sleeves pushed up and no shirt underneath, and matching trousers. Such an eye-grabbing outfit doesn't need much else, so she kept her accessories simple — pointed-toe metallic heels, minimal dangling earrings, a duo of cuff bracelets and a ring. She did, however, finish it off strong with her beauty look, with a bold pink lip and strong black eyeliner.

Each element of King's look, down to the makeup, can be easily recreated, which makes it an excellent blueprint for someone who might want to dabble in statement suiting. Start planning with some of the pieces in the gallery, below.

6 Gallery 6 Images

