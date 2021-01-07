Sponsored Story

RIO PR Is Seeking Spring PR Interns In New York, NY (Remote)

NYC based Luxury Lifestyle & Technology PR agency seeks Spring interns for a part-time remote internship to start immediately.
NYC based Luxury Lifestyle & Technology PR agency seeks Spring interns for a part-time remote internship to start immediately. This is a great opportunity to get hands-on experience in the PR industry. 

Rio PR is looking for a creative thinker with the ability to multi-task and an interest in the intersection of fashion, lifestyle & technology. The candidate should be proactive, motivated, detail oriented, organized, and able to work remotely. 

Clients include leaders in fashion, wellness and technology. Interns will be able to assist on social media campaigns, virtual events and have the opportunity to learn the building blocks of successful PR campaigns. 

Interested applicants please contact gmack@riopr.com

