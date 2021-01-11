Great Outfits in Fashion History: Sarah Jessica Parker's Red Velvet Pants and Gold Bra

Sarah Jessica Parker at the "For the Boys" premiere in 1991. Photo: Barry King/WireImage

Sarah Jessica Parker is one of those people who could wear a potato sack as a dress and make it work with a Fendi Baguette. As Carrie Bradshaw on "Sex and the City," she wore all sorts of questionable things (take the oversized flower brooch that she sported for most of season three.) Yet, they all worked. Sure, critics attacked Carrie's selfishness, but they rarely went after the wire bouquet attached to her J'Adore Dior T-shirt. Off the screen, the actor had the same sartorial luck, in that experimenting with conversation-starting looks has made her the style icon she is today.

For the most part, Parker followed the minimalist dress code of the '90s, but some of her most memorable outfits from that time see her straying from the proverbial pared-down silhouette path in favor of vibrant colors and bold textures. She wore one such statement-making ensemble to the 1991 premiere of "For The Boys": red velvet pants, a metallic gold bra and a cropped beaded jacket. This look would scream "dance recital costume by a confused jazz teacher" on most, but on Parker, it feels like a chic recreation of the finale costumes in "A Chorus Line." Her untamed curls and cool red satin pumps round it out with a signature Parker touch.

