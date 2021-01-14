Savage x Fenty Releases Valentine's Day Campaign Featuring Lulu Bonfils, Alek Wek, Miguel and More

Rihanna for Savage x Fenty Valentine's Day collection. Photo: Dennis Leupold/Courtesy of Savage x Fenty

It may be a topsy-turvy year, but Rihanna's still Rihanna — and she's not putting her many business endeavors on pause. Savage x Fenty is back with a Valentine's Day collection featuring pieces for both men and women, shoppable today on the brand's website.

The campaign, shot by photographer Dennis Leupold, features Miguel, Nazanin Mandi, Alek Wek, Chinqpink, Lulu Bonfils and of course Rihanna. The spreads consist of a magazine-collage like hodgepodge of images and graphics with cheeky text saying things like "hard to love," "you're not my only Valentine" and "crushin' on u." Real-life couple Miguel and Nazanin Mandi are depicted canoodling while other models for the campaign are depicted alone, boldly facing down the camera.

The collection itself features lots of mesh, strappy backs, corsetry and long gloves in red and black for women, while the men's offerings, modeled by Miguel, include a lavender silk robe and boxers. See all the images from the new campaign below.

14 Gallery 14 Images

Stay current on the latest trends, news and people shaping the fashion industry. Sign up for our daily newsletter.