Must Read: Sephora Releases Study on Racial Bias, Extremism Has Gone Mainstream Thanks To Insurrection Merch

Photo: Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Sephora

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Wednesday.

Sephora releases study on racial bias to encourage inclusivity in retail

On Wednesday, Sephora announced the detailed changes it will implement across all of its U.S. Stores to mitigate racially biased experiences. The plan involves increased diversity in its product and workforce, more inclusive marketing programming and greater accountability through the institution of updated employee conduct policies. The decisions are based on a large-scale Racial Bias in Retail Study the retailer commissioned, the results of which have been made available as an informational tool for other retailers. You can learn more here. {Fashionista inbox}

Extremism has gone mainstream thanks to insurrection merch

From a "Camp Auschwitz" hoodie to MAGA Civil War T-Shirts, the rioters who stormed the Capitol last Wednesday quite literally wore their extremist views on their sleeves. In a piece for Vox, Hilary George-Parkin explores how insurrection merch, or dressing up in hate, has gone mainstream. "What's striking about the merchandise is how openly and casually these extreme views are now being displayed — how an untold number of Americans now affiliate themselves with conspiracy theories, bigotry and the breakdown of democracy the way they may have once shown their pride in a favorite band or sports team," George-Parkin writes. {Vox}

The dangerous plot to get conspiracy theories into our news feeds via influencers

Clio Chang provides an in-depth look at how conspiracy theories seeped into the wellness influencer spaces in a piece for Cosmopolitan. Using firsthand accounts, Chang delves into the way Yogi-type stay-at-home moms with large followings promote essential oils and spread radical ideas from groups like QAnon whose main goal is to prop up Donald Trump. Due to high engagement and performance-based algorithms, these conspiracy theories are what rise to the top of our feeds — not the truth. {Cosmopolitan}

What happens when influencers support the Capitol riot

Influencers, who have embraced QAnon conspiracy theories and echoed political leaders' false claims about election fraud, are losing followers, but they have continued to monetize their platforms through brand promotions. Now, brands are being called out for having ties to these problematic content creators. "Given the larger context of the current U.S. political landscape, and especially following the events of January 6, brands need to be extremely careful about who they associate with," Mary Keane-Dawson, the CEO at influencer agency Takumi, told Glossy's Liz Flora in a piece about a beauty vlogger's public support of the Capitol mob. {Glossy}

Want more Fashionista? Sign up for our daily newsletter and get us directly in your inbox.