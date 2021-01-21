Must Read: Sergio Hudson on Designing for VP Kamala Harris, Tavi Gevinson on Bringing Back Rookie

Photo: Joshua Roberts-Pool/Getty Images

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Thursday.

Sergio Hudson on designing for Vice President Kamala Harris

Sergio Hudson spoke with Harper's Bazaar about dressing Vice President Kamala Harris on Inauguration Day (he designed the all-black ensemble she wore to appear on the "Celebrating America" televised special) and wanting to build a legacy brand. "We want to be uplifted right now, so I said, what if we make her something sparkly?," he told Faran Krentcil of the VP's look. {Harper's Bazaar}

Tavi Gevinson on bringing back Rookie

Speaking with Nylon's Lauren McCarthy, Tavi Gevinson discussed Rookie's comeback with Audible ("I liked the idea of doing this one-off Rookie reunion that could be this one little special project that wasn't exactly anything we'd done before but would feel very familiar.," she said), the site's impact and, of course, her role in the upcoming "Gossip Girl" reboot. {Nylon}

Department stores have a long history of racial exclusion

For Vox's The Goods, Rikki Byrd delves into the history of racial exclusion in U.S. department stores, specifically looking at Chicago's historic Marshall Field's, which was recently referenced in HBO's "Lovecraft Country." {The Goods}

