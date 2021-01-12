11 Statement Collar-and-Sweater Pairings To Bookmark for Winter

Whether as a removable option or as a blouse for layering, a bold collar will give even the simplest black turtleneck a big personality.

Photo: Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

Statement collars were perhaps the least sluggish trend to come out of 2020. With their Renaissance-era flair, they helped us look professional on Zoom calls, even if we were still in our pajamas. The exciting neckwear was first spotted in swarms outside the shows during Fashion Month last February and stuck around as we stayed home for the rest of the year. And this winter, it's poised to add intrigue to our knitwear.

Whether as a removable option or as a blouse for layering, a statement collar will give even the simplest black turtleneck a big personality. We've made it easy for you by pairing our favorites with a range of cable-knit cardigans, printed sweater vests and comfy cashmere throw-ons. Shop them all, below.

22 Gallery 22 Images

