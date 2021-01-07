27 Bright Winter Accessories That'll Help You Bundle up in Style

Getting dressed for winter is an ordeal. First you layer up underneath, so that not even the smallest sliver of ankle is exposed. Then, you pile on the turtlenecks and sweaters, followed by the long coat. Finally, you top it off with critically important accessories: gloves, a hat and a scarf.

Anyone who's lived in a cold climate can attest that keeping your ears, neck and hands toasty is key to surviving the bone-chilling elements of winter. Not only do they provide much-needed warmth, but they tend to be easier on a budget than puffers, so it's easier to introduce a new beanie into your cold-weather lineup than, say, invest in a new jacket. With this and hopefully a bright future in mind, we've rounded up 27 vibrant winter accessories — from bold shearling gloves to colorful bucket hats — that'll keep you cozy and help you face the treacherous outdoors in style and with a smile.

Gloves

9 Gallery 9 Images

Hats

9 Gallery 9 Images

Scarves

9 Gallery 9 Images

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

Want the latest fashion industry news first? Sign up for our daily newsletter.