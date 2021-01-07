27 Bright Winter Accessories That'll Help You Bundle up in Style

27 Bright Winter Accessories That'll Help You Bundle up in Style

From bold shearling gloves to vibrant cashmere scarves.
Author:
Publish date:

Photo: Dara Prant/Fashionista

Getting dressed for winter is an ordeal. First you layer up underneath, so that not even the smallest sliver of ankle is exposed. Then, you pile on the turtlenecks and sweaters, followed by the long coat. Finally, you top it off with critically important accessories: gloves, a hat and a scarf

Anyone who's lived in a cold climate can attest that keeping your ears, neck and hands toasty is key to surviving the bone-chilling elements of winter. Not only do they provide much-needed warmth, but they tend to be easier on a budget than puffers, so it's easier to introduce a new beanie into your cold-weather lineup than, say, invest in a new jacket. With this and hopefully a bright future in mind, we've rounded up 27 vibrant winter accessories — from bold shearling gloves to colorful bucket hats  — that'll keep you cozy and help you face the treacherous outdoors in style and with a smile. 

Gloves

pug wristwarmers
toatsties mittens
clyde gloves
9
Gallery
9 Images

Hats 

alex mill beanie
9
Gallery
9 Images

Scarves 

lily-scarf
orange ganni scarf
heron preston scarf
9
Gallery
9 Images

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

Want the latest fashion industry news first? Sign up for our daily newsletter.

Related Stories

shop-gloves-hats-scarves
Shopping

33 Winter Accessories That'll Help You Bundle up in Style

Including leather gloves, cashmere beanies and printed wool scarves.

loafers-sweats-pairings
Shopping

13 Sweatpant-and-Loafer Combos To Try This Winter

The unlikely duo is rather chic.

shop-quilted-outerwear
Shopping

19 Quilted Jackets That Are Just as Cozy as Your Favorite Blanket

Duvet dressing at its finest.

how-to-style-a-boilersuit
Shopping

Ask a Designer: How Do I Style a Boiler Suit in the Winter?

The workwear mastermind behind L.F. Markey weighs in.