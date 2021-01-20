23 Ways to Let Grass Green Give Your Closet a Fresh Start

If you add one color to your closet over the next few weeks, make it fashion's found-in-nature favorite: grass green.

The optimistic hue that's often associated with environmentalism, health and luck can be found featured on the new arrivals page of countless influencer-approved brands. Green, especially in a shade that comes from the Earth, carries the vibration of growth and new beginnings, making it a fitting color to wear in the period that we're living in right now.

Although the standout shade is much louder than your typical winter neutral, grass green comes in an array of cold-weather and loungewear staples — think a recycled cotton hoodie or a cool puffer jacket. Those who'd rather eat their greens than wear them could start with earrings or a face mask. We've pulled together over a dozen grass green pieces, from oversize sweaters and ribbed flares to handbags and socks.

Shop them all below.

