19 Jazz Pants To Cheat on Your Leggings With

It's difficult to pinpoint when our tween selves decided to ditch jazz pants in favor of traditional leggings. I savored my stretchy bell bottoms up until college, when I stopped taking dance classes. (At that point, the flared trousers had long been rendered uncool by Lululemon shorts.) But our stay-at-home lifestyles — and Emma Chamberlain — have brought them back in all their ballet instructor glory as we continue to grow our collection of comfy pants.

Many former bunheads will be pleased to learn that jazz pants are making a comeback without those black canvas dance sneakers that you can only find at Capezio. Not too long ago, Chamberlain posted a mirror selfie wearing the flared leggings on an Instagram story, and the teens of TikTok rallied behind the athleisure staple almost instantly, making them go viral. In 2021, the hip-huggers can be worn with an array of footwear styles — from stay-at-home slippers to open-toed heels — and can be paired with T-shirts or cotton-poplin blouses. Unlike sweatpants, jazz pants don't scream loungewear and therefore can serve numerous purposes in a closet facing uncertain times.

Ahead, shop our favorites — and don't be surprised if you get the sudden urge to practice your pirouettes.

19 Gallery 19 Images

