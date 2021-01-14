Simone Rocha Is Collaborating With H&M

Photo: Courtesy of H&M

Last September, Simone Rocha celebrated the 10-year anniversary of her London Fashion Week debut. Now, the Irish designer is commemorating a decade in the fashion business with another big milestone: a collaboration with a major global retailer that will make her signature aesthetic available for more customers to discover.

That retailer is none other than H&M, which tapped Rocha as its latest designer collaborator. She joins Giambattista Valli, Erdem, Moschino, Balmain, Isabel Marant and many, many others in working with the Swedish retailer on a limited-edition collection that, historically, sells out within hours.

Simone Rocha x H&M will be "a celebration of the signatures of my brand, and the influences that have shaped me," she said, in a statement. "As a designer, and as a customer, I've been such a fan of the H&M collaboration concept. Margiela, Alber Elbaz, Comme des Garçons – it's such an amazing list of alumni to be a part of."

Photo: Courtesy of H&M

The collection, which will be available for purchase online and in stores on March 11, will span womenswear, menswear and children (a first for the designer), ranging from special occasion pieces (yes, there will be tulle!) to outerwear to accessories. H&M promises that many of the Simone Rocha touches — tartan, beading, Tudor-inspired silhouettes — will be seen in the final product, which "[pays] homage to key collections that have defined the Simone Rocha brand story," according to a press release. Vogue reports that an upcoming campaign will star Daisy Edgar-Jones and Micheal Ward, photographed by Tyler Mitchell.

"Simone Rocha has been on the H&M wish-list for some time. This collaboration offers a new audience the chance to own a very special piece of design history," H&M's Ann-Sofie Johansson said. "All of us at H&M have been so inspired to work with a female designer who spends so much time thinking about contemporary femininity, and womanhood, and who is so committed to excellence in craft and design, from the process of developing special fabrications, to pushing silhouettes, shapes and embellishments. Every garment within this collection is unique, special and the result of years of work and meticulous research."

Pricing and sizing for Simone Rocha x H&M isn't available yet, but we expect more specifics about the line to be available in the weeks leading up to March 11.

Homepage image: Imaxtree

Want more Fashionista? Sign up for our daily newsletter and get us directly in your inbox.