See All of the Spring 2021 Ad Campaigns Here

Fendi Spring 2021. Photo: Nick Knight/Courtesy of Fendi

The release of spring campaigns at the bone-chilling start of winter is always baffling, even to those familiar with fashion's nonsensical calendar. And yet, brands continue to put out the often-sunny, bright imagery in January, as if our warm beverages will generate enough heat for us to want to swap parkas for breezy skirts. In 2021, they'll have to work twice as hard at inspiring us to get dressed, as lockdown and social-distancing measures return across the globe. But we're certain that several luxury labels will rise to the occasion and give us a lot to lust after as we stay home for the next few months.

See some of Spring 2021's biggest campaigns:

With that in mind, we've rounded up all the stunning Spring 2021 visuals in the gallery below. And be sure to keep checking back as they continue to roll out.

7 Gallery 7 Images

