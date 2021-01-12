STONE AND STRAND Is Hiring An Inventory Manager In New York, NY

STONE AND STRAND is fast growing women-led online fine jewelry brand for the contemporary customer. We are a young and ambitious company, looking to reinvent a stale, conservative but massive industry, with over $60 Billion in annual sales, just in the US alone.

Style comes first - but just because we've got expensive taste doesn't mean we have to make expensive jewelry. Ethically sourced and conflict free, we produce our in-house offering at the same places Fifth Avenue brands do, but crazy mark-ups aren't really our thing. So you can always expect the most on-point pieces at prices and quality you can justify.

Based in New York City, STONE AND STRAND has a small and supportive team, founded and run a Wharton MBA graduate with a background in Strategy Consulting.

Inventory Manager

STONE AND STRAND is looking for an outstanding inventory manager to control the flow of our goods when received, through the shipping process and to help support shipping and fulfilment.

We’re a fast-moving company obsessed with delivering the best possible customer experience, and this role is absolutely central to our success, The role offers significant career development opportunities within a rapidly expanding company, and we are looking for someone who can grow to be a future leader within the broader organization.

The ideal candidate will be highly motivated, extremely organized, and posses an exceptional level of attention to detail.

Responsibilities and Duties

Handle inventory counting processes conducted on a regular basis

QC and barcode all purchased items when received

Support customer shipping and fulfillment

Manage transfer of inventory across different store and warehouse locations

Update our inventory management system with stock adjustments as needed

Create SKUs, barcodes and enter information for new products in our inventory management system

Ensure our inventory is organized and that counts are accurate at all times

Qualifications and Skills

Energetic and highly motivated, able to work at a very fast pace

Exceptional level of attention to detail

Highly organized with excellent time management skills

Proficient computer skills

Good Communicator

Experience with inventory management software and shopify preferred

To Apply: Please send your resume to nadine@stoneandstrand.com, subject line Inventory Manager.