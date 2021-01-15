Must Read: Tessa Thompson Covers 'Town & Country', Zimmerman Apologizes for Cultural Appropriation

Tessa Thompson on Town & Country's February cover. Photo: Erik Carter/Town & Country

Tessa Thompson covers Town & Country

Tessa Thompson appears on the February issue of Town & Country, with images photographed by Erik Carter and an accompanying interview by Roxane Gay. The actor, who wears a Giorgio Armani dress in the cover shot, discusses her new Amazon Prime drama "Sylvie's Love," hoping to inspire others and her new development deal at HBO. {Town & Country}

Zimmermann apologizes for cultural appropriation

After revealing its latest resort swim collection via Twitter, Australian brand Zimmerman faced accusations of cultural appropriation from followers who pointed out that one of the dresses "looked 'plagiarized' from designs that artisans in Oaxaca, Mexico have been crafting for hundreds of years," writes Eliza Huber for Refinery29. The brand subsequently issued an apology and pulled the design in question from its website. {Refinery29}

Canada Goose workers allege unsafe labor conditions

Workers at three Canada Goose factories in Manitoba are trying to unionize and are alleging unsafe labor conditions. They claim that the company hasn't taken adequate protective measures amidst the Covid-19 pandemic. {Vice}

Awkwafina on 'Harper's Bazaar''s February cover. Photo: Ryan McGinley/Harper's Bazaar

Awkwafina covers Harper's Bazaar

Awkwafina appears on the February cover of Harper's Bazaar, wearing a Giorgio Armani dress and Gucci hat in an image shot by Ryan McGinley. An accompanying interview with E. Alex Jung seeks to introduce readers to Nora Lum, the person behind the stage name. In the story, the actor and comedian talks about using "Awkwafina" to manage aspects of her mental health, filming "Crazy Rich Asians" and her career trajectory so far. {Harper's Bazaar}

Barneys gets a second life at Saks Fifth Avenue

On Friday, Saks Fifth Avenue announced it will be giving Barneys a second life with "Barneys at Saks," a retail section on the fifth floor of the Saks flagship store in New York City. Barneys at Saks will feature a rotating selection of emerging designers alongside more established brands. On Jan. 25, Saks will also unveil the first standalone Barneys at Saks store in Greenwich, Connecticut. {Fashionista inbox}

Stitch Fix awards grants to six Black designers

In a new effort to "support emerging designers and founders of color," Stitch Fix has announced the latest recipients of grants via its Elevate program. The funds will go to six Black designers of the following brands: Diarrablu, Busayo, Kahmune, Marcus Alexander, Sarep + Rose and Chloe Kristyn. {Fashionista inbox}



The New York Times says farewell to Bird

Bird, a boutique which had four locations in Brooklyn and one in Los Angeles, fell victim to retail's state of emergency during the pandemic, announcing it would close its doors after more than 20 years in business. "Bird was credited with creating a 'Brooklyn Look' of the aughts — which then expanded beyond Brooklyn, influencing style in cities like Portland and Austin," writes Jessica Testa for The New York Times. "The aesthetic was relaxed but 'interesting,' a rebellion against the stiletto-stacked closets of Manhattan at the time." {The New York Times}

Chanel introduces new podcast

Chanel just debuted a new "cultural podcast," called "Chanel Connects." Episodes will feature "some of the most celebrated talent from film, art, architecture, dance, music and fashion for intimate conversations on the future of culture," per a PR description of the program. Guests include frequent celebrity collaborators of the house and top creatives, including Pharrell Williams, Keira Knightley, Tilda Swinton, Edward Enninful and Andrew Bolton. It's available on Apple, Spotify and Chanel.com. {Fashionista inbox}

