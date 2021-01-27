The Eighth Floor Is Hiring A Social Media Freelancer In New York, NY
The Eighth Floor Strategic Communications is looking for a Social Media Freelancer with a passion for art, fashion and lifestyle.
Please send any qualified candidates to Kulsoom at kr@ideason8.com
PRIMARY RESPONSIBILITIES: include the following. Other duties may be assigned.
- Manage social media calendar, creating weekly content strategies in alignment with overall brand social strategy in support of launches and other key dates;
- Stay up to date on current and upcoming trends and innovations in the social media landscape, particularly in the luxury lifestyle realm, and communicate these to management for implementation into strategy;
- Create all written social media content – captions and hash tags for Facebook, Instagram and Twitter;
- Project manage the production, creation, and posting of all social visuals;
- Track and curate all user-generated content, maintaining brand visual standards;
- Create strategies to encourage engagement, including UGC and hashtag activation;
- Manage community relationships, engaging with fans across all platforms and addressing customer service outreach;
- Establish and manage influencer relationships to leverage in campaigns and ambassadorships;
- Coordinate all influencer campaigns through influencer marketing platform.
- Analyze performance of social media content and campaigns using native and third-party insight tools to create and present monthly and quarterly reports;
- Analyze content and design a reporting strategy that maximizes engagement and followers based on data;
- Strong understanding of Facebook, Instagram, and other related ad tools, including promoting paid content;
- Ability to understand social listening tools and quickly change a strategy based on current trending topics;
- Innovative in an informed and strategic way whether it’s experiential or content driven.
- Create innovative decks using Adobe Illustrator
QUALIFICATIONS:
- Passion for fashion, art, tech, and hospitality.
- Strong understanding of measurement and publishing tools
- Familiar with each platform and create/develop content tailored to the specific platform
- Well versed in creating social first content
- Build relationships with tastemakers, influencers
- Photoshop, illustrator in design for skills
- Basic PC skills Proficient in MS Word and MS Excel
- Knowledge of social media landscape and ability to identify emerging trends and opportunities in food and wellness
- Demonstrated ability to establish priorities in fast-paced, multi-task environment and manage timelines.
- Highly organized and detail-oriented. Equally creative.
- Able to build relationships, great team player; positive attitude.
- Communicates regularly with clients and in-house team
EXPERIENCE:
- Bachelor’s Degree or equivalent in business, marketing, communications or other related field preferred
- 1-2 year’s social media marketing experience preferred.
- Excellent understanding of digital marketing, search engine optimization and how social media impacts this.