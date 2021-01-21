Sponsored Story

Thierry Lasry Is Hiring A Sales Stylist In New York, NY

Located in the heart of Soho, right next to Sant Ambroeus, the Thierry Lasry store at 265 Lafayette is the 1st retail store for the eyewear brand in the US.
Thierry Lasry SS21 POP-07

The unconventional design of the space offers a unique experience for our clients.

This is your opportunity to be a part of the young & dynamic Team of Thierry Lasry USA.

PROFILE

In-store Sales / Customer Styling

  • Expert in assisting customers to select the right frame.
  • Demonstrates flawless accuracy in taking and recording measurements, adjusting and fitting eyewear, and execution of all details
  • Connects and develops strong relationships with customers in order to build and maintain a strong client following.
  • Needs to maintain the store's visual objectives and housekeeping standards by straightening merchandise and assisting in floor and fixture changes.
  • General strong willingness and interest to learn

QUALIFICATIONS

  • Minimum 2 years experience in sales or retail work experience
  • Independent and organized work habits required
  • Passion for design and fashion
  • Exceptional communication skills both verbal and written
  • Stays current on product knowledge and fashion trends in order to drive sales.
  • Resourceful
  • Computer skills
  • Team player, and has a high degree of emotional intelligence
  • Needs to be able to start working at the beginning of Spring

Job Types: Part-time

Pay: From $20.00 per hour

To Apply: Please send your resume to 265@thierrylasry.com, subject line Sales Stylist.

About THIERRY LASRY

Thierry Lasry is a luxury eyewear brand that combines creativity & quality.

The frames are handmade in France/ Italy or Japan using the best craftmanship techniques.

The collection is distributed in over 30 countries in the most exclusive fashion or optical stores.

The world greatest stars have been spotted wearing Thierry Lasry from Rihanna, Beyonce, Madonna, Jennifer Lopez to Travis Scott, Usher, Offset, Miguel or Odell Beckham Jr to name a few.

The brand has previously teamed up with ACNE Studios or FENDI and currently has ongoing collaborations with fashion brands RHUDE, ENFANTS RICHES DÉPRIMÉS & KOCHÉ.

