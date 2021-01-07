Sponsored Story

THORSUN IS SEEKING PRODUCT DEVELOPMENT AND ECOMMERCE OPERATIONS INTERNS IN NEW YORK, NY

THORSUN is a men’s and women’s swimwear line, focusing on impeccable fit and original prints. For Spring '21 we are looking for product development and ecommerce operations interns to work directly with the brand’s founder, assisting with the everyday functions of the business.
Author:
Publish date:
thorsun

Thorsun swimwear is looking for Spring '21 product development and ecommerce operations interns to work in a unique role reporting directly to the brand’s founder. We are a start-up brand made in New York, so the position will have the opportunity to see and affect all aspects of how the business functions and grows. Offering men’s swimwear, kids swimwear and home, this position will provide the opportunity to contribute to the development and operation and of all lines.

Current stockists include: Bergdorf Goodman, Mr. Porter, Matches Fashion, The Webster Miami and many other domestic and international doors.

Core Qualities Required:

  • Must be a current student, preferably in the later years of your degree.
  • Detail oriented and highly organized
  • Excellent written and oral communication skills
  • The ability to work independently in order to meet deadlines
  • Knowledge of Microsoft Office
  • Knowledge of Adobe Creative Suite

Responsibilities
Work will include but not be limited to:

Product Development

  • Knowledge of the product development and production process
  • Strong interest in fashion and art
  • Work directly with the founder from concept ideation to final product
  • Assist with pattern making, CAD, sketches and tech packs
  • Manage sourcing and sample tracking
  • Communicate with sample rooms and factories

Ecommerce Operations

  • Familiarity with Squarespace and Shopify platforms
  • Liaising between the founder and retail account contacts
  • Manage stock and sample product inventory
  • Perform competitive market research
  • Drive traffic via Google Ads words, Instagram/Facebook Ads
  • An interest in and knowledge of marketing and social media practices
  • Assist with public relations appointments and interviews
  • Support influencer gifting activities

To Apply: Please send your resume to Info@thorsun.com.

Related Stories

thorsun
Careers

THORSUN IS SEEKING PRODUCT DEVELOPMENT AND ECOMMERCE OPERATIONS INTERNS IN NEW YORK, NY

THORSUN is a men’s and women’s swimwear line, focusing on impeccable fit and original prints. For Winter/Spring 2019 we are looking for product development and ecommerce operations interns to work directly with the brand’s founder, assisting with the everyday functions of the business.

thorsun IMG_6669
Sponsored Story

THORSUN IS SEEKING product development and ecommerce operations INTERNS IN NEW YORK, NY

THORSUN is a men’s and women’s swimwear line, focusing on impeccable fit and original prints. For Spring '20 we are looking for product development and ecommerce operations interns to work directly with the brand’s founder, assisting with the everyday functions of the business.

thorsun
Careers

THORSUN IS SEEKING PRODUCT DEVELOPMENT AND ECOMMERCE OPERATIONS INTERNS IN NEW YORK, NY

THORSUN is a men’s and women’s swimwear line, focusing on impeccable fit and original prints. We are looking for interns that can start immediately, as well as the Summer 2018 semester. Interns will work directly with the brand’s founder, assisting with the everyday functions of the business.

thorsun
Sponsored Story

THORSUN IS SEEKING PRODUCT DEVELOPMENT, MARKETING & E-COMMERCE OPERATIONS INTERNS IN NEW YORK, NY

Thorsun Swimwear is looking for Fall/Winter product development, marketing and e-commerce operations interns to work in a unique role reporting directly to the brand’s founder.