Must Read: Changes in Tiffany & Co. Leadership Following LVMH Deal, P&G's Acquisition of Billie Not Moving Forward

Plus, André Leon Talley stars in new Ugg campaign.
Tiffany & Co Store Employee

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Thursday.

Changes in Tiffany & Co. leadership following LVMH deal
As LVMH's acquisition of Tiffany & Co. is finalized, the company is making some changes at the top of the jewelry brand's corporate structure. Chief Executive Officer Alessandro Bogliolo, Chief Brand Officer Daniella Vitale and Chief Artistic Director Reed Krakoff are out. Louis Vuitton's Anthony Ledru will replace Bogliolo, while former Rimowa CEO Alexandre Arnault joins as executive vice president of product and communications and Michael Burke, CEO of Louis Vuitton, assumes the position of chairman. {LVMH}

Proctor & Gamble's acquisition of Billie isn't moving forward
On Wednesday, Procter & Gamble announced that, following a suit from the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), it wouldn't be acquiring the personal care brand Billie, WWD reports. A joint statement from both companies reads: "We were disappointed by the FTC's decision and maintain there was exciting potential in combining Billie with P&G to better serve more consumers around the world. However, after due consideration, we have mutually agreed that it is in both companies' best interests not to engage in a prolonged legal challenge, but instead to terminate our agreement and refocus our resources on other business priorities." The situation is similar to what happened to a proposed deal between Edgewell Personal Care and Harry's last year. {WWD}

André Leon Talley stars in new Ugg campaign
André Leon Talley was tapped by Ugg to appear in its ongoing "Feel" campaign. "They contacted me, and I said, 'Why not?' It’s a fun thing to do," he told WWD. The editor and author was photographed wearing the brand's Tasman slipper and Neumal chukka at his home in White Plains, New York. {WWD

