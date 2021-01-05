Great Outfits in Fashion History (Beauty Edition): Tracee Ellis Ross's Circa 2003 Green Eyeliner and Orange Lips

Photo: Steve Grayson/WireImage

There are perfectly good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you try desperately to recreate at home. In 'Great Outfits in Fashion History,' Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite lewks.

Tracee Ellis Ross regularly tops best-dressed lists these days (including ours) and gets major props for being creative with her approach to beauty, but it's well worth noting that this is actually nothing new for the actor. Rewind all the way back to 2003, when she attended the 34th Annual NAACP Image Awards and wore a delightfully bold makeup look: emerald green eyeliner and orange-y coral lipstick, paired with her famously perfect curls and a simple black dress. It's fun, it's joyful, it's surprisingly timeless.

The event in question took place during Ross's tenure on "Girlfriends." I recently binged the entire show on Netflix (and you should, too) and found myself in awe of just how ahead of her time she (and her character Joan Clayton) were in terms of personal style and celebrating her natural hair texture. This era marked Ross really coming into her own as an actor and a red carpet fixture, and I love that she stayed true to her own approach to fashion, hair and makeup through it all. This green liner/orange lip combo is a perfect example of that.

Looking to emulate Ross's colorful makeup look? Click through the gallery below for a handful of beauty finds that'll help you do just that.

5 Gallery 5 Images

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter.