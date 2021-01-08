Must Read: Why Rioters Dress in Costume, TV Placements Are Becoming Crucial Marketing for Fashion Brands

Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Friday.

Why rioters wear costumes

In the wake of Wednesday's attack on the capitol, The New York Times's Vanessa Friedman explores the rationale for rioters dressing in costume. "What rioters wore when they stormed the United States Capitol...may seem entirely irrelevant to the unprecedented nature of the moment," she writes. "Yet these choices also helped feed the frenzy of the event, as the pageantry of aggression turned actual." {The New York Times}

TV placements have become increasingly important for fashion brands

Placements on television shows have become crucial marketing tools for fashion brands. "Having clothes or accessories prominently featured in a television show or movie is priceless exposure. That's never been truer than during the pandemic when consumers spent endless hours watching and rewatching their favourite [sic] series," writes Alexandra Mondalek for Business of Fashion. {Business of Fashion}

Will fashion editors flock to Substack?

With traditional media continuing to face an uncertain future, 2020 saw journalists joining Substack, a newsletter technology platform, for opportunity. WWD's Kathryn Hopkins wonders whether more fashion and beauty editors will choose to go that route in 2021. {WWD}

What beauty's rebound will look like

"While beauty sales in the first half of 2020 declined by 10 to 30 percent, the sector...is recovering," write Sophie Marchessou and Emily Gerstell as part of Business of Fashion and McKinsey & Company's The State of Fashion 2021 report. "The reshaped market that will emerge out of the crisis, however, will reflect significant shifts across different regions, categories and channels." The writers note that digital sales will drive recovery, with e-commerce becoming even more important for consumers around the globe. They also point to a shift toward self-care and spending on bath and body care, with personal fragrance and color cosmetics being more vulnerable categories. {Business of Fashion}

