Untitled Secret Is Hiring An Associate Talent Manager In New York, NY (Remote)
ABOUT THE POSITION
Untitled Secret is seeking a candidate for an Associate Talent Manager role. This person should be a self-starter, have experience managing client relationships, negotiating budgets, and have a thorough understanding of the social media landscape. The Associate Talent Manager will directly manage specific talent on our roster as well as have the opportunity to identify and onboard new talent. As a boutique agency team, we work closely and collaboratively to build our talent and grow opportunities for the agency at-large.
POSITION DETAILS
- Full-time
- Remote work (potential for in-person / office attendance when safely possible)
- Paid vacation / sick time
- Health benefit plans available
- Travel benefits available (when safely possible)
- Start date: immediately
ROLE AND RESPONSIBILITIES
- Hands-on, day-to-day talent management including but not limited to:
- build talent-specific brand strategies and career development goals
- ideation, brainstorming, and strategizing of talent’s public persona including social media channels, press opportunities, etc.
- development of talent’s value proposition
- frequent, ongoing communication with talent
- Manage and deepen client relationships for assigned talent
- Source and develop collaborations with new and existing brand partners
- Act as liaison between talent and brands, agencies, and/or clients by managing and overseeing communication(s) including but not limited to email, phone calls, virtual and/or in-person meetings, etc.
- Assist talent with executing campaigns including project management, scheduling content capture sessions, asset delivery, and metrics reporting
- Work with talent to develop and execute strategies for increasing visibility, value, and long-term professional growth
- Collaborate with other Untitled Secret team members to determine talent strategies and directives
- Support Director of Talent in analyzing current roster and identifying new, potential talent
APPLY
For more details or to submit a resume, contact office@untitledsecret.com.
ABOUT UNTITLED SECRET
Built for creatives by creatives, Untitled Secret is a boutique digital talent management & creative services agency that speaks the language of both art and commerce, creating trust and delivering results. We uphold diversity, value authenticity, and encourage personal growth. With a high-touch approach, we work closely with real people to elevate the voices we believe in. We provide operational, management, and business development services for content creators, artists, writers, and creatives. In addition to offering daily support for our talent, we harness the collective capabilities of our roster to offer full-scale creative services to our clients.