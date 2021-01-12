Precious Lee, Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber Are Modern Medusas in Versace's Spring 2021 Campaign

Precious Lee on Versace's Spring 2021 runway during Milan Fashion Week in September 2020. Photo: Imaxtree

The under-the-sea theme of Versace's most recent runway show continues with its Spring 2021 campaign, which stars Precious Lee, Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber and more house muses as modern Medusas, from the brand's mythical Versacepolis.

"With these images I wanted to portray the modern Medusa. Or better, to highlight how her many faces can be drastically different from one another and every woman can actually be Medusa," Donatella Versace said, in a statement. "All of us, with our differences and unique characters, we can express ourselves also in the way we decide to dress. The same thing is true for me, of course. We live in a world in which gender differences are no longer important and we have been given a kind of freedom like never before. Let's use it and use it well!"

Models Mona Tougaard and Raphael Balzer star alongside Lee, Jenner and Bieber in the initial campaign images released by the brand on Tuesday. Mica Argañaraz and Simone Bricchi are expected to appear in the ads, as well.

Hailey Bieber in Versace's Spring 2021 campaign. Photo: Mert and Marcus/Courtesy of Versace

Photographed by Mert and Marcus with creative direction from Versace and Ferdinando Verderi, the campaign spotlights the La Medusa handbag, which featured prominently on the brand's Spring 2021 runway. The models show off the accessory while wearing key Trésor de la Mer looks from the spring line, with the same damp hair and dewy skin seen on the runway in September, as well as plenty of sea-inspired accessories.

"Inspired by the vastness and beauty of nature, she transports us to the ocean's previously unexplored depths to present a campaign that is fresh, fantastical and thought-provoking," a press release for the campaign reads.

See all the images in Versace's Spring 2021 campaign in the gallery, below.

