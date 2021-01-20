Must Read: What the Fashion Industry Needs From the Biden Administration, Will Kamala Harris Continue to Use Clothing to Send Cultural Messages?

Photo: Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images

What the fashion industry needs from the Biden administration

Most major American designers are looking forward to dressing members of the first family, having stayed away from Washington since 2017, but they're also looking for support and solutions after a tragic year in retail. For Business of Fashion, M.C. Nanda and Cathaleen Chen highlight topics ranging from Covid-19 recovery to climate change that the fashion industry wants the new administration to address. {Business of Fashion}

Will Kamala Harris continue to use clothing to send cultural messages?

Kamala Harris has a few distinguishing elements of style: One is her affinity for pearl necklaces and another is her love of Converse sneakers. "Harris chooses items that are not only unique and authentic to her personal style, but also culturally significant to the communities she serves and represents," Jessica Andrews writes for Hello Beautiful. "This approach to casual dressing will no doubt continue as she transitions onto a platform that's even more visible." In fact, Dr. Dawnn Karenn, a fashion psychologist interviewed for the piece, predicts Harris may take it a step further and wear more streetwear designers. {Hello Beautiful}

The bright future of plus-size ethical fashion

Over the last two years, ethical fashion brands have started to expand their offerings to include more plus-size options. Blogger Marielle Elizabeth celebrates these new sustainable options in a piece for Vogue, where she commends brands — like Christy Dawn and Wray NYC — for their more inclusive size ranges and for their use of playful patterns and bold colors. {Vogue}

Gen Z has turned Pinterest into a fashion destination

Millennials use Pinterest for saving recipes and wedding decor, but Generation Z uses the image sharing platform for outfit inspiration. Yusra Siddiqui takes a deeper look at how the TikTok-obsessed demographic has turned Pinterest into a fashion destination in a piece for Who What Wear by spotlighting four girls who have created a popular social presence for themselves on the app. {Who What Wear}

