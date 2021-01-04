Must Read: Alexander Wang's Future, What's Ahead for Luxury Fashion in 2021

Plus, Charlotte Casiraghi's first Chanel campaign is here.
Author:
Publish date:
Alexander Wang.

Alexander Wang.

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Monday.

What will happen to Alexander Wang?
Sexual assault allegations against Alexander Wang have been lighting up social media as people come forward with accounts spanning of multiple years. So Business of Fashion's Lauren Sherman asks: What will happen to the designer and his namesake brand in the long run? The verdict remains to be seen, as no legal action appears to be on the horizon and major retailers are currently staying silent on the matter. {Business of Fashion}

The future of the luxury sector
At the beginning of the pandemic, historic drops were predicted for luxury spending. Instead, the sector recovered remarkably well as the wealthy found themselves suddenly unable to spend on other things like travel and turned to consumer goods instead, Lauren Indvik reports in the Financial Times. Still, the pandemic has reshaped luxury, and plenty of mergers and acquisitions are likely ahead. {Financial Times}

Charlotte Casiraghi's first Chanel campaign is here
Charlotte Casiraghi — fashion It-girl, granddaughter of Grace Kelly and eleventh in line to the throne of Monaco — appeared in her first campaign as a Chanel ambassador this week. Photographed by Inez and Vinoodh, Casiraghi is depicted against the backdrop of a villa in Monaco long rented by Karl Lagerfeld. {WWD}

Pat McGrath becomes first makeup artist ever to be named a Dame
Pat McGrath added a new honor to the list of awards she's received: Dame of the British Empire for Services to the Fashion and Beauty Industry and Diversity. "Not in my wildest dreams could I have imagined that one day Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II would recognize me to be amongst the incredible recipients of this honour both past and present," McGrath said, in an Instagram post. {Vogue}

Stay current on the latest trends, news and people shaping the fashion industry. Sign up for our daily newsletter.

Related Stories

News

Must Read: Luxury Brands Should Embrace Resale, Victoria's Secret Continues to Struggle

Plus, the pros and cons of New York Fashion Week: Men's.

diane von furstenberg layoffs
News

Must Read: Diane Von Furstenberg Faces Layoffs, An Oral History of Pyer Moss's 2015 Show

Plus, the #VogueChallenge is more than a hashtag.

Kate Spade Spring 2020 runway
News

Must Read: Runway Shows as We Knew Them Are Over, Fashion's Survival Depends on Responsible Operations

Plus, what the fall of department stores means for luxury brands.

rita-ora-love-advent
News

Must Read: Rita Ora Shows Off Sultry Dance Moves on Day 7 of 'Love' Advent, Walmart To Change Its Name

Plus, Proenza Schouler debuts its multi-chaptered Spring/Summer 2018 campaign.