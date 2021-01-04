Must Read: Alexander Wang's Future, What's Ahead for Luxury Fashion in 2021

Alexander Wang. Photo: Fernando Leon/Getty Images

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Monday.

What will happen to Alexander Wang?

Sexual assault allegations against Alexander Wang have been lighting up social media as people come forward with accounts spanning of multiple years. So Business of Fashion's Lauren Sherman asks: What will happen to the designer and his namesake brand in the long run? The verdict remains to be seen, as no legal action appears to be on the horizon and major retailers are currently staying silent on the matter. {Business of Fashion}

The future of the luxury sector

At the beginning of the pandemic, historic drops were predicted for luxury spending. Instead, the sector recovered remarkably well as the wealthy found themselves suddenly unable to spend on other things like travel and turned to consumer goods instead, Lauren Indvik reports in the Financial Times. Still, the pandemic has reshaped luxury, and plenty of mergers and acquisitions are likely ahead. {Financial Times}

Charlotte Casiraghi's first Chanel campaign is here

Charlotte Casiraghi — fashion It-girl, granddaughter of Grace Kelly and eleventh in line to the throne of Monaco — appeared in her first campaign as a Chanel ambassador this week. Photographed by Inez and Vinoodh, Casiraghi is depicted against the backdrop of a villa in Monaco long rented by Karl Lagerfeld. {WWD}

Pat McGrath becomes first makeup artist ever to be named a Dame

Pat McGrath added a new honor to the list of awards she's received: Dame of the British Empire for Services to the Fashion and Beauty Industry and Diversity. "Not in my wildest dreams could I have imagined that one day Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II would recognize me to be amongst the incredible recipients of this honour both past and present," McGrath said, in an Instagram post. {Vogue}

Stay current on the latest trends, news and people shaping the fashion industry. Sign up for our daily newsletter.